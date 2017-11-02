Former New York Times Film Critic Claims James Toback Threatened To Kill Her After She Wrote Negative Review

OK, this is terrifying.

In case over 300 women accusing James Toback of sexual abuse and harassment hasn't given you enough info to think he's the worst — a former New York Times film critic has now come forward saying she received death threats from the filmmaker.

Janet Maslin claims to have received threatening phone calls allegedly from the director not only at her office but at her home in the middle of the night… all because of a negative review of his 1978 directorial debut, Fingers.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Maslin recalled getting frightening calls from a man with a disguised voice who would say:

"I'm going to fucking kill you."

She explained:

"He disguised his voice. It was a very menacing tone, and you know, I was scared. But at that point I had a listed phone number. He was the guy who made me unlisted … The calls came in a badly disguised voice and said some version of, ‘I'm going to fucking kill you.' I don't remember them any better than that. They came to both the Times office in the daytime and my apartment in the middle of the night."

After filing a report with the police, Maslin learned fellow critic John Simon also received threats after he criticized the same film. It was "the same voice saying the same stuff."

According to the report, Toback was never charged with anything, but did identify himself to Maslin and invited her to the Harvard Club to bury the hatchet. She described the meeting as "pleasant," other than when Toback allegedly said that "if he wanted to kill her… he would have done so in the middle of the street."

Wow.

Thoughts??

