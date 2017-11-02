Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Are Officially Married — Details On Their Secret Wedding HERE!

News to us!!

Many thought Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet had been married for a while, but Us Weekly can confirm they JUST made things official in October 2017! Specifically, October 2 when they purchased a marriage license from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's office!

A source revealed of the wedding one week later:

"Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet had an official wedding a few weeks ago at their house in Topanga, California. Apparently they weren't officially married until then! They said they ‘made it official.' He stays close with the people he works with on movies and is a really nice guy. It was a big party and people came from out of town to attend."

In attendance was the bride's daughter Zoë Kravitz, newly weds Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender, famed rock climber Chris Sharma, and many more former costars.

The couple already shares two children, Lola, 10, and Nakoa-Wolf, 8.

Congrats, bbs!

