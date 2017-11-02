Joanna Krupa Claims Some Women Are 'Taking Advantage' Of The Weinstein Scandal In Her Attempt To Defend Jeremy Piven

Jeremy Piven has already spoken out against the allegations that he groped former reality TV star Ariane Bellamar on two occasions.

But now Joanna Krupa is coming to his defense!

This former reality TV star agrees with the Entourage actor, and thinks there are people "taking advantage" of the "whole situation" with Harvey Weinstein to try and "make a living or they're trying to get famous."

Related: Smallville Actress Accuses Jeremy Of "Predatory Behavior"

Because from what she knows, Jeremy is the "nicest f**king guy" she's ever met, telling The Blast on Wednesday:

"I love Jeremy Piven, like I've known Jeremy Piven for a very long time. He's like the nicest f**king guy I've ever met."

So, Joanna is casually just putting down victims of assault and harassment who finally have the courage to speak out about their alleged abusers to defend her friend.

The 38-year-old also added she "knew about Harvey Weinstein over 10 years ago."

Smh.

What do U think about her comments??

[Image via FayesVision/Ivan Nikolov/WENN.]

Tags: controversy, jeremy piven, joanna krupa, sexual harassment