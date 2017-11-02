Jimmy Kimmel, Channing Tatum, & Pink Trick Their Daughters Into Thinking They Ate All Their Halloween Candy — WATCH!

It's that time of year again… Jimmy Kimmel's challenge for parents to tell their children they ate all their Halloween candy!

Because the talk show host is out this week tending to his son's heart health, Jimmy sent his very own clip of him pulling the prank on his daughter, Jane. Adorably, the three-year-old seemed pretty calm about the whole thing… until she realized mom ate the Swedish Fish. We can't blame her.

Watch (below)!

Channing Tatum, who was filling in for Jimmy as the guest host, also got in on the fun by telling his four-year-old daughter, Everly, the same bad news.

See how she reacted (below)!

And finally, Pink appeared for an interview with Channing, during which she revealed her husband, Carey Hart, unsuccessfully fooled their six-year-old, Willow.

Watch Willow outsmart her pops (below)!

Tell 'em, Willz.

So cute!!

