Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Selena Gomez Teen Mom Bieber PerezTV
Home >> Personally Perez, Latinolicious, YouTube, PerezTV, J.R. Hilton >> J.R. Hilton Reacts To The New 'Star Wars' Trailer!

J.R. Hilton Reacts To The New 'Star Wars' Trailer!

11/02/2017 10:05 PM ET | Filed under: Personally PerezLatinoliciousYouTubePerezTVJ.R. Hilton

Can't wait to take him to this!

His first Star Wars film!

He is so into it!!

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Top 25 Celebrities On Twitter (When You Take Out FAKE Followers)!
Billboard Latin Music Awards 2017: All The Red Carpet Pics
Controversial YouTube Stars!
Trisha Paytas Is Fucking Nuts & We're Obsessed -- Her Wildest YouTube Moments HERE!
Perezcious Pics: January 8 - 14, 2017
Perezcious Pics: January 1 - 7, 2017
View Pics »
« Previous story
Paz de la Huerta Says Harvey Weinstein Raped Her Twice
Next story »
The 'King Of Country PR' Steps Down From Business Amid Sexual Assault Claims
See All Comments