Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Selena Gomez Teen Mom Bieber PerezTV
Home >> Love Line, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd >> CONFIRMED! Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Are Officially 'Back Together'!

CONFIRMED! Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Are Officially 'Back Together'!

11/02/2017 6:25 PM ET | Filed under: Love LineSelena GomezJustin BieberThe Weeknd

no title

We heard the rumors, we saw the pictures, and now we can say that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are officially back on!

On Thursday, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that the pop stars are indeed dating again!

Related: Selena Steals Justin's Jersey After His Hockey Game!

According to the insider, the two quickly rekindled after Selly's romance with The Weeknd fizzled out. Apparently, the downfall of Selenita's 10-month relationship had nothing to do with Biebs… but it also had EVERYTHING to do with Biebs.

The source added that Selena "always had feelings" for her reckless ex, telling the publication:

"Selena and Justin are back together. Selena and The Weeknd just fizzled and ended amicably — it wasn't dramatic and it wasn't about Justin. But Selena always had feelings for Justin. Her friends want her to be cautious because she has been in such a good place post-surgery."

Sounds like both are in better places, physically and spiritually. Maybe it'll work out this time?

We wish them the best!

Do YOU think Jelena is endgame?

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Hidden Meanings Behind Your Favorite Pop Songs!
Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
A Timeline Of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Romance!
A Timeline Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Romance!
All The Celeb Couples Who Broke Up In 2017!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Who Is Corey Feldman's Alleged Abuser, Jon Grissom?
Next story »
Ellen DeGeneres Has Kerry Washington Jump Out Of Her Seat With This Terrifying Scare!
See All Comments