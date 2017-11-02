CONFIRMED! Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Are Officially 'Back Together'!

We heard the rumors, we saw the pictures, and now we can say that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are officially back on!

On Thursday, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that the pop stars are indeed dating again!

According to the insider, the two quickly rekindled after Selly's romance with The Weeknd fizzled out. Apparently, the downfall of Selenita's 10-month relationship had nothing to do with Biebs… but it also had EVERYTHING to do with Biebs.

The source added that Selena "always had feelings" for her reckless ex, telling the publication:

"Selena and Justin are back together. Selena and The Weeknd just fizzled and ended amicably — it wasn't dramatic and it wasn't about Justin. But Selena always had feelings for Justin. Her friends want her to be cautious because she has been in such a good place post-surgery."

Sounds like both are in better places, physically and spiritually. Maybe it'll work out this time?

We wish them the best!

Do YOU think Jelena is endgame?

