Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are parading their reconciled relationship around all over town!

After going for what looked like a cute couple's bike ride on Wednesday, the two reunited again later that night as the songstress supported Biebs at his hockey game!

Selly was seen watching Justin from the stands at the Los Angeles Kings Valley Ice Center, and even wore the jersey he donned during the game as they exited the building.

That's a boyfriend-girlfriend move, don't you think??

The flames also left in the same car together, so it seems their night continued after he got sweaty in the rink!

At the rate they've been hanging out, we wouldn't be surprised if they make it social media official soon!

What do U think though??

[Image via Instagram.]