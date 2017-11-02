Home Videos Photos Shop
Ellen DeGeneres Has Kerry Washington Jump Out Of Her Seat With This Terrifying Scare!

Ellen DeGeneres Has Kerry Washington Jump Out Of Her Seat With This Terrifying Scare!

11/02/2017

Ellen DeGeneres loves to scare the shit out of celebs!

The TV host and comedienne had Kerry Washington on the show on Thursday, and 100% gave her the scare of a lifetime!

With the two playing an epic game of password dubbed "Purple Purseword" in order to bring awareness to the nonprofit Purple Purse, Ellen had Kerry completely freaked the fuck out!

Everything was fine and normal until the Scandal starlet guessed the word "secret," and a man dressed in a skeleton costume burst out of their prop table!

You need to watch (above), and be sure to LOLz over all of Ellen's best spooks (below):

