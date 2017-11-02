New Kevin Spacey Accusations: The Alleged Attempted Rape Of A 15-Year-Old Boy — And On-Set House Of Cards Complaints!

The list keeps growing…

In a shocking New York Magazine report published on Thursday, an anonymous, now-48-year-old former actor says Kevin Spacey tried to rape him when he was only 15-years-old.

The alleged victim says he first met Spacey when he was 12 in 1981, where the American Beauty star was a guest teacher at a Westchester County weekend acting class.

The two saw each other again in 1983 where they had a chance encounter at Shakespeare in the Park. The then-14-year-old remembers:

"I called him on the phone the next day, and he told me how he was in love with me and wanted to see me… I went and saw him at an apartment he was renting on the Upper West Side… We started a sexual relationship that first visit, which mostly involved me fucking him."

When he was 15, he says Spacey told him to come to his apartment where the disgraced thespian "wanted to have sex, and this time he wanted to fuck me, which had never happened to me before."

That's when he alleges Spacey tried to rape him:

"I guess he must have come up behind me and yanked down my baggy jeans, and he goes to fuck me and I'm like, 'No, I don't want to,'… And he pushes hard, and grabs me, and starts shoving up against my asshole, and it hurts like a motherfucker. I again tell him no, and he tries again. I am strong enough, thank God, both somewhere in my brain and in my body, to get him off of me."'

In response to the other allegations against him (including one from Anthony Rapp), the man declares Spacey a "pedophile" who is "narcissistic."

Kevin's lawyer says the actor "absolutely denies the allegations."

Unfortunately for Spacey, the nightmare is far from over.

On Thursday, CNN released an article where former and current House Of Cards employees discuss Kevin's behavior on set.

While one former production assistant says the actor put his hand down the PA's pants, another crew member says Spacey "would put his hands on me in weird ways."

In response to these new allegations, production company Media Rights Capital is launching an investigation, in addition to confirming a previous incident of sexual misconduct in 2012.

They released the following statement:

"We are deeply troubled to learn about these new allegations that are being made to the press concerning Kevin Spacey's interaction with members of the crew of House of Cards. As the producer of the show, creating and maintaining a safe working environment for our cast and crew has always been our top priority… We have consistently reinforced the importance of employees reporting any incident without fear of retaliation and we have investigated and taken appropriate actions following any complaints. For example, during our first year of production in 2012, someone on the crew shared a complaint about a specific remark and gesture made by Kevin Spacey. Immediate action was taken following our review of the situation and we are confident the issue was resolved promptly to the satisfaction of all involved. Mr. Spacey willingly participated in a training process and since that time MRC has not been made aware of any other complaints involving Mr. Spacey."

When will it stop?

