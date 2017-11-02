Kevin Spacey Is Seeking 'Evaluation & Treatment' Amid His Sexual Misconduct Scandal

Kevin Spacey is getting help. Or, at least, that's what his rep is telling the public amid the actor's sexual misconduct scandal.

As you surely know, the Oscar winner has been making controversial headlines lately as his allegedly predatory ways have been exposed to the press. The scandal was ignited when Rent's Anthony Rapp opened up about a 1986 incident where Spacey made an unwanted sexual advance on the then 14-year-old.

Related: Kevin Accused Of Flashing & Paying Off A Teenage Barkeep

Since then, several others have spoken up about their own unsavory experiences with the House Of Cards star. Thus, we can't say we're surprised to report that Spacey's rep has announced that Kevin is now seeking "evaluation and treatment."

In a recent statement, the 58-year-old's rep noted:

"Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment. No other information is available at this time."

That's a move straight out of Harvey Weinstein's playbook. Although, after hearing troubling accounts from Spacey's accusers, we hope Kevin gets the help he so clearly needs.

Not to mention, it'll be inneresting to see if Kevin's "treatment" will save his Netflix show — which has been suspended indefinitely. Hmmmm.

What do YOU think?? Do you think Kevin's sincere about getting help or is this just a PR move??

SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: anthony rapp, controversy, gay gay gay, harvey weinstein, icky icky poo, kevin spacey, lgbt, mental health, netflix, oscars, rehab