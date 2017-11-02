A man who repped country artists such as Dolly Parton and Kid Rock is being accused of sexual assault.
Late October, former client and musician Austin Rick — also known as Austin Cody — wrote a post on Facebook accusing publicist Kirt Webster (above, right) of drugging and sexually violating him.
The singer reveals:
"In 2008, Kirt Webster, the CEO of the powerful Webster Public Relations did terrible, terrible things to me. He sexually assaulted me repeatedly, he drugged and sexually violated me, he offered me publicity opportunities and magazine columns in exchange for sexual acts. He paid me to keep my mouth shut. And he did everything under threat that he'd make sure nobody in the industry ever heard my name again. It took me a year to escape from him and get away to where he couldn't find me or reach me any longer — although he still continued to harass me via phone and text messages.
According to a Webster Public Relations rep, the "King of Country PR" is stepping down amid the allegations.
"Webster Public Relations will continue operating — but under the name Westby Public Relations — while Kirt Webster takes some time away from the business to focus on combating the egregious and untrue allegations."
Although Webster is distancing himself from business, his rep says Rick's claims are "untrue," "opportunistic," and says the two had a "brief relationship."
"As a single adult, Mr. Webster has had multiple relationships over the course of his professional life, all of which have been consensual. This includes a brief relationship with Mr. Rick. It saddens Mr. Webster that nine years later, after Mr. Rick's music career has been stagnant, Mr. Rick has taken the opportunistic approach of mischaracterizing that relationship and posting untrue allegations."
10 former Webster employees complained he created a "culture of fear through sexual harassment," reports The Tennessean.
Metro Nashville police have reached "out to the alleged victim to see if he'd like to talk about what happened," said spokeswoman Kris Mumford.
According to Page Six sources, other alleged victims plan to come forward against Webster.
Read Austin's full post (below):
