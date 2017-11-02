A Bunch Of Male Models Got Into A Huge Brawl In NYC — And It's Really Something Else!

Don't let the pretty faces fool you!

According to the New York Daily News, on Saturday night, a group of British male models got into a HUGE fight outside of Paul's Baby Grand in NYC!

An insider says the "massive brawl" started when a table full of chiseled men and their friends began insulting club security when the venue — owned by Chloe Sevigny's brother Paul — began to close.

"These guys were being aggressively British… They were being really obnoxious."

However, things got really heated around 4 a.m. when the catwalkers began duking it out with club patrons and off-duty staffers in the streets!

"These British male models started this gigantic fight — it started out 10 on 10."

Apparently, up to "thirty people were fighting" and the entire event "didn't stop for 10 minutes," which is coincidentally the same amount of time as a fashion show!

In an interesting twist of events, the bouncers ended up not getting involved in the fight, and "the cops didn't show up."

"It was the most New York fight ever."

Derek Zoolander would be so ashamed!

