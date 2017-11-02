Oprah Announces Her Favorite Things Of 2017 & They're Still Crazy Expensive! Check Out Some Of The Best!

Oprah Winfrey's list of her favorite things never ceases to amaze us!

If you ever wondered what a billionaire pines for, you really need not look any further!

There's the panini press, which she says she loves to give away to guests, and the pricey bike perfect for your casual stroll around the neighborhood.

Oh to be Oprah!

Take a look at some of the heftiest price tags and straight up ridiculous gifts (below)!

$1,999.99 for Samsung's The Frame TV available HERE:

"Can you believe this is a television? Finally, a way to get rid of the black screen. The Frame transforms your TV into a work of art. You select the frame, the layout, and the painting or photograph, either from a large gallery of choices or your own album. Program it and prepare to be amazed."

$99.95 for Breville USA's Panini Press available HERE:

"Some hosts send you off with a goody bag. For years, I've loved to give a panini press. It's ideal for toasting all kinds of sandwiches—and delighting guests."

$199 for the GoBone toy and app available HERE:

"Give a dog a better bone. The GoBone automatically keeps a pup rolling around, chasing, and being chased, all at the touch of an app. This is at the top of Sadie's wish list."

$199 for the Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven available HERE:

"A toaster oven that bakes, broils, toasts, and has a built-in air fryer? What else can you ask for?"

$1,200 for the Real bike from Martone Cycling available HERE:

"This bike is a monochromatic masterpiece, a work of art that truly moves you—its two gears shift automatically. It's light and made to last, with a basket built into the frame. You can choose from eight shades, but I can't wait to ride my brand-new white one around Santa Barbara."

$299 for the Smart Nora pillow available HERE:

"If you sleep with a snorer, you're going to love the Smart Nora. It eliminates the need to elbow someone in the ribs to get him or her (him!) to stop. The battery-powered Nora senses snores and gently pumps air into a pillow insert, shifting the snorer's head and neck to help him breathe easier (quieter!)."

$269.99 for the Phillips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500 Series toothbrush available HERE:

"The first Sonicare made the list 20 years ago, and it's only gotten better—literally one of my favorite things that I use twice a day. This year's version is a smart toothbrush with an app that gives feedback on brushing habits, four supereffective brush heads for different cleaning modes, and sensors to adjust intensity or tell you if you missed a spot. Trust me, you'll look for excuses to brush."

Over $200 for a toothbrush sounds insane, but don't forget this is O's world!

To see her FULL list of over 100 faves, click HERE!

[Image via Breville USA & GoBone & Samsung & Amazon & Martone Cycling & Smart Nora & Phillips.]

