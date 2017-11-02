Paz de la Huerta Says Harvey Weinstein Raped Her Twice

We're in utter disbelief…

According to CBS News, Paz de la Huerta — who appeared in HBO's Boardwalk Empire — is accusing Harvey Weinstein of raping her two times in 2010.

In October of that year, after the producer offered to give her a ride, the actress says he insisted they have drinks and they ended up in her NYC apartment. The film producer allegedly took off her dress, and proceeded to sexually assault her.

Related: Toronto Actress Launches Lawsuit Against Harvey Weinstein

The now-33-year-old recalls:

"He pushed me on the bed… and it happened all very suddenly."

Although she confronted the Hollywood mogul at the Four Seasons in Los Angeles more than a month later, another alleged attack occurred in December of that year.

Allegedly, Weinstein went to her apartment for a second time, and had sex with her while she was intoxicated, and unable to give consent.

On Thursday, the NYPD says they are "aware of the sexual assault complaints" and "are actively investigating them."

A spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance's office said:

"A senior sex crimes prosecutor is assigned to this investigation, and the Office has been working with our partners in the NYPD since the new allegations came to light. As this is an active investigation, we will not be commenting further."

[Image via Brian To/WENN.]

Tags: boardwalk empire, film flickers, harvey weinstein, icky icky poo, new york, paz de la huerta, sad sad, sex, tv news