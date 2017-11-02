Get Cuffed By PRETTYMUCH And Their Open Arms!

These harmonies though!!!

PRETTYMUCH is pretty much our new obsession, and their latest music video for Open Arms does not disappoint! It showcases the guys, because DUH they're gorgeous.

Brandon Arreaga, Edwin Honoret, Zion Kuwonu, Nick Mara, and Austin Porter – we see a bright future!

CLICK PLAY (above) and enjoy the sweet sultry rhythms.

