Riverdale's KJ Apa Takes Sole Responsibility For That 'One-Off' Car Accident

KJ Apa is taking sole responsibility for that scary car crash.

As we previously reported, Riverdale was put on blast after its leading man got into a collision after working a 16 hour day. However, it seems Apa wants the blame moved from The CW drama's production team and onto his shoulders alone.

Well that's very big of him!

On the headline-making car crash, KJ told Esquire.com:

"That was just a one-off accident, and it was a mistake on my part. I should have pulled over and gone to sleep instead of battling my way home. But I learned from it. It was a blessing in disguise. I came out unscathed, and I thank God that I'm OK — it could have been a lot worse."

Very fair.

In case you forgot, the up-and-comer fell asleep at the wheel while making a 45 minute commute from work to his home just after midnight. And, despite hitting a light pole, the 20-year-old walked away from the crash relatively unscathed.

He continued:

"It puts things in perspective for actors on other shows; when you're driving home, you've got to be mindful and make sure your mind's right and that you're not tired. I was really lucky the production was there for me and helped me the whole way, which made me feel looked after."

What a mature answer!

Following the accident, Warner Brothers promised that their various productions adhere to a "mandated turnaround time of 12 hours from wrap time to next day call time for cast members." They also noted in a statement that Apa is expected to inform production if he is ever "tired or feels unsafe."

Nonetheless, KJ is still working the same grueling hours — but he has zero complaints about it. It probably helps that he is on the network's breakout drama. He concluded:

"The schedule didn't change. It's still a requirement for the actors to drive to work, which is fair enough. The crew works longer than we do, and they have to drive back and forth to work every day."

A very glass-half-full kind of chap, he is.

We just hope KJ is taking care of himself these days!!

