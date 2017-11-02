Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Selena Gomez Teen Mom Bieber PerezTV
Home >> Fashion Smashion, Zportz, SIGHting, Love Line, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Hockey >> Selena Gomez Steals Justin Bieber’s Jersey After Supporting Him At His Hockey Game!

Selena Gomez Steals Justin Bieber’s Jersey After Supporting Him At His Hockey Game!

11/02/2017 9:41 AM ET | Filed under: Fashion SmashionZportzSIGHtingLove LineSelena GomezJustin BieberHockey

Ooh, it's ON!

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are parading their reconciled relationship around all over town!

After going for what looked like a cute couple's bike ride on Wednesday, the two reunited again later that night as the songstress supported Biebs at his hockey game!

Selly was seen watching Justin from the stands at the Los Angeles Kings Valley Ice Center, and even wore the jersey he donned during the game as they exited the building.

Related: The Weeknd Called Off The Relationship With Selena!

That's a boyfriend-girlfriend move, don't you think??

The flames also left in the same car together, so it seems their night continued after he got sweaty in the rink!

At the rate they've been hanging out, we wouldn't be surprised if they make it social media official soon!

What do U think though??

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Kate Upton & Travis Scott Can't Hide Their Joy Over The Houston Astros' World Series Win — But How Is The Rest Of Hollywood Reacting??
Next story »
Perez Recommends: Eddie Redmayne and wife Hanna Bagshawe expecting second baby
See All Comments