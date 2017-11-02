Donald Trump's Corpse Stinks Up Snoop Dogg's New Album Cover — And People Are PISSED!

Snoop Dogg is nothing if not direct about his disdain for Donald Trump.

The rapper has once again parodied the assassination of the President on what appears to be the cover of his latest album, Make America Crip Again.

In an image posted on his Instagram account on Wednesday — which has since been removed — Snoop is seen standing over a dead body covered with an American flag. The body is fitted with a toe tag that reads "Trump."

Video: Hillary Says Trump "Doesn't Have Any Empathy"

The controversial visual seems to be an homage to Ice Cube's 1991 album Death Certificate, in which the N.W.A. rapper stands over a dead body tagged "Uncle Sam."

Of course, swapping out the personification of American patriotism for an actual living president will leave some people outraged:

Sickening, disgusting, and pure vile. Lock him up!https://t.co/bKXBlmmf71

— Funkytown (@hotfunkytown) November 2, 2017

Snoop Dog's new album cover. Disgusting, contemptible, repugnant and utterly deplorable. But we already knew that about him. pic.twitter.com/jzwVEQTNDk

— Chuck Drake (@housebrokentoo) November 2, 2017

Think The @SecretService should do a whole lot of Snooping on Snoop Dog. https://t.co/aIk5Ym0DPW

— Redlion (@eddiern) November 1, 2017

.@SnoopDogg worked with U&grew up respecting U.Earlier this year U went too far with comments about @POTUS @FLOTUS I’m asking all to Boycott pic.twitter.com/CDzmJPLR9h

— KAYA (@KayaJones) November 2, 2017

I’m ready for this twitter beef between Trump and Snoop Dogg!

— Namaste Bae (@GlamazonJay) November 2, 2017



VVV subtle, Snoop! You're now ahead of Kathy Griffin in the *giving Trump supporters ammo to hate the other side* contest.

Despite the politically-charged visuals, Snoop told Billboard that his new album is "just good music" rather than a "statement or a political act."

We await the Dumpster's response.

[Image via Twitter/Doggy Style Records.]

Tags: controversy, donald trump, ice cube, instagram, kathy griffin, music minute, snoop dogg