Luke Skywalker Boards The Millennium Falcon In The Latest Star Wars: The Last Jedi Teaser — Watch!

11/02/2017 12:37 PM ET | Filed under: Film FlickersCarrie FisherStar Wars

This is not going to go the way you think!

Which might be why, to our delight, the trailers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi are making sure to give as little away as possible.

Thankfully, we're largely still in the dark about the plot of The Last Jedi — and the latest clip of the upcoming installment doesn't give much away aside from explosions, lightsabers, and a few ominous Luke Skywalker quotes.

Still, we get to see a few lightning-quick shots of Daisy Ridley's Rey doing her Jedi training, Mark Hamill's Skywalker boarding the Millennium Flacon (!!!), and Carrie Fisher's General Leia looking regal AF.

Ch-ch-check out the teaser (above) and see Star Wars: The Last Jedi in theaters December 15.

