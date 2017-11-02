The Bachelor's Vienna Girardi Opens Up About Miscarrying Her Twin Daughters

Home Videos Photos Shop
Vienna Girardi

Vienna Girardi is opening up about her tragic miscarriage on The Doctors.

As we reported, The Bachelor alum shared the heartbreaking news that she had miscarried her twin daughters just two months after announcing her pregnancy over the summer.

During her appearance on Thursday's episode, the 31-year-old revealed her water broke while sitting on her couch at 18 weeks pregnant. After a couple of days of trying to save her twins from Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome, the former reality star went into septic shock and she "couldn't feel" her babies moving anymore:

"I got an ultrasound and there were no longer any heartbeats."

That's when the decision was made for Girardi to get surgery to save her life.

Watch the emotional clips of Vienna reflecting on the experience (below):

