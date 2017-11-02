Tyrese Gibson Promises He's Okay — While Also Putting Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson On Blast For Interfering In His Child's 'Survival'!

Tyrese Gibson wants people to know that he hasn't completely lost it!!

As we previously reported, the Fast & Furious star tearfully begged his ex-wife, Norma Gibson, to drop her fight for a restraining order against him. Not only did Gibson completely lose it when he realized how long he'd been away from his daughter with Norma, named Shayla, he also called out his A-list friends who've abandoned him during his time of need.

While many of Tyrese's loved ones think he's in the middle of a nervous breakdown, the actor has toldTMZ that his actions are simply those of a desperate father trying to maintain a relationship with his 10-year-old. The 38-year-old has vehemently denied the abuse allegations that Norma has made against him and says his former love is doing this out of spite.

In case you forgot, last week, Norma took the stand and detailed an alleged history of abuse by the actor, claiming he punched her in the stomach when she was pregnant with their daughter.

Apparently, this legal drama has bled Tyrese's finances — which is why he's so pissed that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has interfered with Fast 9's production. As you surely know, Gibson put Johnson on blast for agreeing to do a Fast spin-off, a solo project which will delay the ninth movie in the OG franchise by a year.

The Shame singer has since accused Dwayne of interfering in his daughter's "survival" and has threatened to quit the Fast 9 flick altogether. The industry vet ranted on Instagram:

Although, since Tyrese claims he desperately needs the paycheck and that the abuse accusations have made him unemployable, we doubt his threats are sincere. We guess we'll just have to wait and see!

