Zac Efron Is Singing Again & He Sounds Fucking Fabulous!

Zac Efron is back behind the mic following his High School Musical days, singing for the new flick The Greatest Showman. And he sounds pretty fucking great!

The song, The Greatest Show, is most definitely an anthem which Zac actually shines on. You can hear Zendaya, Broadway star Keala Settle, and Hugh Jackman too!

Listen (above)!

The Greatest Showman premieres December 25, 2017, and we can wait to see!

