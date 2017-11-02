Home Videos Photos Shop
We Get It, Zayn Malik… You 'Don't Talk' To The Rest Of One Direction Anymore

11/02/2017 1:09 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteTaylor SwiftOne DirectionZayn MalikHarry StylesLouis TomlinsonLiam PayneNiall HoranGigi Hadid

Another day, another interview with Zayn Malik talking about his non-existent relationship with the rest of his former band, One Direction.

Featured on the cover of Billboard, the 24-year-old — who split from the group in March of 2015 — once again commented on not having contact with Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne.

Gigi Hadid's beau explained:

"Our relationships have definitely changed since we were in a band together, but I think that's just life. Everybody grows up; two of the guys have got kids now. But no, I don't talk to any of them, really."

Oh, and we're still talking about that Taylor Swift collaboration for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, as Zayn commented:

"I felt like she was the right artist for the song. And of course she's also a massive artist, so that brings its benefits. I get to let her fans know that I'm doing this kind of music, and she lets her fans know she likes my kind of music — there's no opposition, for real."

