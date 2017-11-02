We Get It, Zayn Malik… You 'Don't Talk' To The Rest Of One Direction Anymore

It's that time of year again... Jimmy Kimmel's challenge for parents to tell their children they ate all their Halloween candy!

Because the talk show host is out this week tending to his son's heart health, Jimmy sent his very own clip of him pulling the prank on his daughter, Jane. Adorably, the three-year-old seemed pretty calm about the whole thing... until she realized mom ate the Swedish Fish. We can't blame her.

