Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Are Pregnant With Their FOURTH Child — Read Their Announcement!

11/03/2017 7:19 PM ET | Filed under: Baby BlabberAlec BaldwinSaturday Night LiveFamilyPregnancy TalkInstagram

Baldwinito on board!

On Friday, Hilaria Baldwin revealed she and Alec Baldwin are expecting their fourth child together!

The 33-year-old announced the news on Instagram by sharing a cute snap of herself lying on the floor with the whole family giving her hugs and kisses!

In the pic, the yoga instructor's three children — 4-year-old Carmen, 2-year-old Rafael, and 13-month-old Leonardo — piled on top of her, while her Saturday Night Live star husband tried his best to join them on the floor.

Save that energy for the baby, Alec!

Ch-ch-check out the post (below) to see their full announcement!

