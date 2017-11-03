Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Are Pregnant With Their FOURTH Child — Read Their Announcement!

Baldwinito on board!

On Friday, Hilaria Baldwin revealed she and Alec Baldwin are expecting their fourth child together!

The 33-year-old announced the news on Instagram by sharing a cute snap of herself lying on the floor with the whole family giving her hugs and kisses!

In the pic, the yoga instructor's three children — 4-year-old Carmen, 2-year-old Rafael, and 13-month-old Leonardo — piled on top of her, while her Saturday Night Live star husband tried his best to join them on the floor.

Save that energy for the baby, Alec!

Ch-ch-check out the post (below) to see their full announcement!

Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring ❤️. I’m gonna make them a special cake to tell them if it’s a boy or a girl…I’ll post it tomorrow midday 😘. We are so excited!A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Nov 3, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

