Teen Mom Amber Portwood Confirms Pregnancy — And Her 'Initial Shock' At The News!

She's going to be a Teen Mom again! Well, a mom anyway.

Amber Portwood confirmed on Friday the news that she and boyfriend Andrew Glennon are expecting their first child together!

She also gave a little insight into her "shock" at the unexpected news that eight-year-old Leah would be getting a baby brother or sister!

Amber told UsWeekly:

"When I first found out, I was a little scared. I just kind of sat down and thought about it and realized that it was a big step in my life and it was a good thing actually, and I was really happy within 30 minutes."

We're glad gurl was able to turn that around so fast! She and Andrew may not have seen this coming, but they're definitely feeling that expectant elation now:

"After the initial shock, it was nothing but happy thoughts and just enjoying my time with my boyfriend. We're both very happy."

Amber and Andrew have only been together a few short months; they met while she was filming Marriage Boot Camp with former fiancé Matt Baier.

We guess they're both just feeling like it's right!

Would YOU be able to go from scared to happy in just half an hour??

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

