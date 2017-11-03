Andy Dick Refuses To Apologize For Allegedly Groping People Before Threatening To Grope The Woman Interviewing Him!

It's not looking good for Andy Dick.

The unapologetic actor was drunk and distraught on Thursday night when speaking to TMZ about his sexual assault allegations — and he capped off the interview by threatening to assault the female photographer.

The Love actor — who has been accused of groping people's genitals, unwanted kissing/licking, and propositioning colleagues for sex — was visibly intoxicated as he told the photographer he knows Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and other men accused of sexual harassment and assault.

Dick tried to downplay the behavior of the alleged predators, who he claimed were, like himself, just trying to get a date.

Moments later, the 51-year-old tried to do just that with his interviewer. After mentioning that he once liked Carrie Fisher's face and it was NBD, he threatened to lick the photographer's face and grope her.

The interview took an even darker turn when Dick admitted that he contemplates suicide almost every day. Wow.

The actor has made it clear he thinks people are particularly "sensitive" this day and age. Based on this chat, he seems to be quite sensitive himself.

Watch (below)!

