Bachelor Fan Favorites Sean Lowe & Catherine Giudici Announce They're Pregnant With Baby #2!!

Jennifer Lawrence has certainly been Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

So that is obviously why the A-lister was so stoked to interview Kim Kardashian West while guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live!. And while J.Law is new to the late night game, we were impressed with the way the Oscar winner got Keeks to open up. We mean, Kimmie dished about everything from O.J. Simpson to Blac Chyna to Jelena reuniting.

We know, juicy stuff! Not to mention, Mrs. West shared some private details about her life with Kanye West. Or, at least, she tried to convince the audience that she and Yeezy live a totally "normal" life.

Now, if none of that content interests you, be sure to tune in to the interview (above) to at least hear about the time Jennifer got wasted with Kris Jenner. Also, be sure to take a peek at the Hunger Games alum's monologue and prank on the public (below) too.

Enjoy...