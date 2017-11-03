Bachelor Fan Favorites Sean Lowe & Catherine Giudici Announce They're Pregnant With Baby #2!!

Home Videos Photos Shop
11/03/2017 11:53 AM ET | Filed under: Baby BlabberLove LineAwwwwwCeleb KidzReality TVInstagramThe Bachelor/ette

sean lowe catherine giudici baby no 2

Get hyped, Bachelor nation!!

On Friday, Sean Lowe took to Instagram to announce that he and his love Catherine Giudici are expecting another little one. As you likely know, the fan favorites are already parents to their 16-month-old son, Samuel Thomas Lowe. Awwww!

Related: The Bachelor's Vienna Girardi Opens Up About Miscarriage

The reality TV vet shared:

It’s happening!A post shared by Sean Lowe (@seanloweksu) on Nov 3, 2017 at 6:07am PDT

Mrs. Lowe made a similar announcement on her IG page as she added:

BABA NUMBA TWO 👶🏼A post shared by Catherine (Giudici) Lowe (@catherinegiudici) on Nov 3, 2017 at 6:08am PDT

In case you forgot, Sean and Catherine met during season 17 of the ABC dating competition. The love birds got engaged in the finale and were wed in a televised ceremony. We're just so happy that things are still going well for these two!!

Congratulations!!!

[Image via Instagram.]

