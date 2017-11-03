Bella Thorne's Dubstep Track With DJ Borgore Is Just Plain Bad — Take A Listen To Salad Dressing HERE!

Home Videos Photos Shop
11/03/2017

What on Earth did we just listen to??

On Thursday, Bella Thorne and Israeli music producer/DJ Borgore released their collaboration, a new dubstep track called Salad Dressing. And, before you get excited, it's straight up terrible.

Literally, the entire song consists of the former Disney darling speak singing:

"I don't know if you mind… But would you like the sauce in the salad? Or the sauce on the side?"

So cringe-worthy, right?? As one fan perfectly put it on YouTube:

"I love Bella… but this sucks.﻿"

This musical effort from the 20-year-old comes months after the It-girl successfully returned to the music scene with her Just Call collab with Prince Fox. Sadly, we doubt Salad Dressing will be a chart topper.

Be sure to listen to the new track for yourself (below). Apologies in advance…

[Image via Instagram.]

