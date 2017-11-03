Bella Thorne & Borgore's 'Salad Dressing' - REACTING Live!

About three weeks ago, just after the first wave of Harvey Weinstein accusations, Terry Crews shared his own story of being sexually assaulted.

In a series of courageous tweets, the 6'3 star revealed "a high level Hollywood executive" had grabbed his genitals during a party.

Though Terry didn't reveal the name of his groper, Variety now reports that agent Adam Venit, head of WME's motion picture group, is now on leave as he is being investigated over the claims.

According to their sources, Terry has been preparing to name Venit as the man who assaulted him.

You may not know Venit's name, but his client list includes A-listers like

[Image via FayesVision/Daniel Tanner/WENN.]