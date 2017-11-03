Beyoncé Dressed Up As Lil' Kim For Halloween & It's The Best Thing Ever!

A queen paying homage to another queen!

This year for Halloween, Beyoncé dressed up as Lil' Kim and posted pictures a few days later on Friday.

However, Bey didn't just do one look… she did FIVE!

Among the outfits, the Crazy In Love singer dressed up as the rapper from her 1997 No Way Out tour, as well as her look from Missy Elliott's The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly) music video.

Oh, and JAY-Z went as The Notorious B.I.G.!

See all the pics (below)!

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Nov 3, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Nov 3, 2017 at 4:59pm PDT

