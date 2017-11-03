Home Videos Photos Shop
Beyoncé Dressed Up As Lil' Kim For Halloween & It's The Best Thing Ever!

11/03/2017

no title

A queen paying homage to another queen!

This year for Halloween, Beyoncé dressed up as Lil' Kim and posted pictures a few days later on Friday.

Related: Beyoncé WILL Star In Disney's Live Action The Lion King!

However, Bey didn't just do one look… she did FIVE!

Among the outfits, the Crazy In Love singer dressed up as the rapper from her 1997 No Way Out tour, as well as her look from Missy Elliott's The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly) music video.

Oh, and JAY-Z went as The Notorious B.I.G.!

See all the pics (below)!

