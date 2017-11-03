Home Videos Photos Shop
Listen To This: Wind Up Your Body!

11/03/2017 8:31 AM ET | Filed under: Listen To ThisDaddy YankeeFifth HarmonyFrench Montana

This song makes us so happy for so may reasons!

1) It's a hit!

2) We love to see our old pal and LadyGaGa's former frequent collaborator RedOne thriving!

3) It puts such a smile on our face that Daddy Yankee has been KILLING IT this year - decades into his career!

4) Dinah Jane is on a great song! Wish the whole thing would have been a Fifth Harmony track. We want them to win!

5) The video is super fun!

Check out Boom Boom above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from RedOne!

