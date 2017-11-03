Home Videos Photos Shop
New Details Have Been Revealed About Veronica Mars Star Brad Bufanda's Suicide

11/03/2017 3:58 PM ET | Filed under: R.I.P.Sad Sad

Our thoughts are with his family.

TMZ has now revealed how Brad Bufanda died by suicide.

The 34-year-old's body was found early Wednesday morning, after he jumped off a building in Los Angeles. Law enforcement says Brad did have a suicide note with his parents names listed, as well as a "thank you" to certain people.

The former Veronica Mars star's manager Kirsten Solem added she didn't know him to have any issues with substance abuse and says she didn't see any signs of an "emotional struggle."

Our thoughts continue to be with all of his loved ones during this difficult time.

