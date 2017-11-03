Britney Spears Snatches Her Own Damn Weave On Stage — WATCH!

Home Videos Photos Shop
11/03/2017 10:44 AM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteBritney SpearsHairstylesDivas

The show must go on!

Despite losing an extension during her Piece of Me residency in Las Vegas this week, Britney Spears didn't miss a beat – like the pro she is!

Snatch your weave, bb!

Watch the intense hair-flipping at the 21:05 mark (below)!!

