Chris Hemsworth is just so darn sexy!

So we are happy to report that the Australian hunk's hot ass is back on the big screen as his latest film Thor: Ragnarok debuts today (November 3).

Yes, more Chris!! AH-Mazing!!

Thus, in celebration of the movie's release, we felt it was appropriate to take another look at Hemsworth's most drool-worthy GIFs. Although, tbh, we'd probably dig these back up even if Thor 3 wasn't dropping. LOLz!

Be sure to ch-ch-check out all of the sexiness for yourself (below)! Enjoy!!

CLICK HERE to view "Chris Hemsworth: His Top 10 Most Drool-Worthy GIFs!!"

