Chrissy Teigen Left Ohio Waitress $1,000 Tip!

Chrissy Teigen Left Ohio Waitress $1,000 Tip!

11/03/2017

How fun!

We're sure it was a shift to remember when Outback Steakhouse waitress Mikayla Scott served Chrissy Teigen's table in Centerville, Ohio last week while John Legend was visiting his hometown for a local high school football game.

And if that wasn't enough of a surprise… the supermodel left Scott a $1,000 tip! Amazing!

When she found the generous tip after the meal, Scott recalled saying:

"Oh my god, praise the Lord."

And it sounds like the 21-year-old has a big heart of her own as she used the extra cash to fix her family's car and even shared some of it with her co-workers.

What goes around, comes around!

