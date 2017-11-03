Donald Trump Says He's 'The Only One That Matters' In Yet Another Soft Interview With Fox News!

Donald Trump loves a good softball question — and no outlet has a softer arm than Fox News!

Which is why it's no surprise that since becoming President, Trump has sat down with the conservative news network 20 times — more than TWICE the amount of all his other TV interviews combined!

On Thursday, POTUS granted Fox's Laura Ingraham a one-on-one interview for her first week on the air with her new primetime show The Ingraham Angle — and the host really came to play hardball!

LOL, jk. Discount Megyn Kelly let the president spew out all his alternative facts, including the defense of his widely-criticized tax reform plan — "We've really gotten great reviews. People are loving it!" — his opinions on Hillary Clinton's DNC scandal, and how the NYC attacker (an "animal," as far as Trump's concerned) will affect chain immigration.

When asked if he is worried there aren't enough Trump nominees in the State Department to push his vision through, the Big Cheeto made it clear he was the HBIC, sneering:

"Let me tell you, the one that matters is me. I'm the only one that matters, because when it comes to it, that's what the policy is going to be. You've seen that, you've seen it strongly."

Vomiting, strongly.

Again, this latest interview with Fox mark's Trump's 20th as president, including three to the Fox Business Network and one to Fox Radio. NBC News is the next closest network, with a measly three interviews. CNN, the president's news nemesis, has none.

Watch the cringe-worthy sit down to see why Trump LOVES to come back to the friendly faces of Fox News:

