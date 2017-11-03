Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Selena Gomez J.Law Justin Bieber PerezTV
Home >> Donald Trump, Tech Talk, Twitter, Viral: News >> Welp, Donald Trump Is The First Result When You Search For 'Hitler' On Twitter
« Previous story
Gwyneth Paltrow Reflects On Playing 'A Small Part' In The 'Long Overdue' Ousting Of Harvey Weinstein
Next story »
Jimmy Fallon Cancels Friday Tonight Show Taping Due To Family Medical Issue
See All Comments