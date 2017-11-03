Emma Stone’s New BF Dave McCary ‘Never Wanted To Be Famous’ — Get All The Deets About Her ‘Low-Key’ Man!

Aww! Emma Stone has really found herself a catch!

As we previously reported, the A-lister has a new boyfriend, Saturday Night Live writer and segment director Dave McCary!

While the two haven't gone public with their relationship, it does have people wondering about her man! And as it turns out, he sounds like a really good guy!

A source told People about the 32-year-old:

"Dave has this core of kindness and sweetness. He's tall and fit, confident and funny. He's not someone who seeks the spotlight."

The insider continued though, talking about his "chill" nature:

"He's never wanted to be famous himself, he's wanted to showcase his funny friends and make work that lets him hang out with them. Even in party situations he's low-key and doesn't crave attention and is okay bouncing and doing something more chill. I could definitely see how that would be appealing to someone like Emma. He's just a great, cute, talented guy."

They must have a really great balance.

Hopefully Emma does introduce him to the spotlight! They sound like they'd be really cute together!

[Image via Media Punch.]

Tags: dating, dave mccary, emma stone, love line, saturday night live