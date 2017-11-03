Home Videos Photos Shop
Fetty Wap Arrested For Drunk Driving & Drag Racing In New York!

11/03/2017

Fetty Wap is in trouble!!

Fetty Wap was busted!!

The Trap Queen rapper got caught by cops drag racing on a Brooklyn highway early Friday morning, with TMZ reporting he was going over 100 MPH.

Fetty was pulled over, and its said the officers noticed he seemed intoxicated.

After failing a sobriety test, they arrested the New Jersey native on 15 charges including DUI, drag racing, reckless endangerment, operating without a valid license, and speeding.

