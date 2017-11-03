Former Grindr Employee Says He Was Drugged & Raped By The Company's HR Supervisor

Human Resources should be a safe place for employees to complain about work issues, including sexual harassment. Things apparently work differently at Grindr.

A former employee of the company is suing the gay dating service, claiming a supervisor slipped him a drug at the company's 2016 Christmas party and anally raped him.

To make matters even worse, the alleged assaulter was the Human Resources Supervisor!

The plaintiff, listed as John Doe, claims Daniel Cabanero drugged him, put him in a car, took him back to a hotel room and anally penetrated him.

Doe claims when he came to, Cabanero was pinning him down on the bed in the middle of the sexual act. The plaintiff says he lost consciousness again and immediately went to the E.R. once he woke up.

Once in the hospital, Doe says he was "subjected to a highly invasive and humiliating rape examination." He claims he later reported the incident to law enforcement, and believes the investigation is still ongoing.

Other Grinder officers were no help, according to Doe, who says more superiors knew he was impaired at the party and did nothing to protect his health and safety.

Doe alleges the company encouraged sexually explicit language, sexual innuendo, and even sexual misconduct.

Grindr has yet to respond… but they won't be able to keep this on the DL for too long.

[Image via Grindr.]

