Gwyneth Paltrow is "happy" to have "played a small part" in ousting Harvey Weinstein as a serial sexual predator.

As we reported, after the explosive New York Times article detailing the disgraced filmmaker's gross behavior, the 45-year-old actress came forward to share experience of being sexually harassed by the producer when she was 22 and working on the film Emma.

In a new interview with CNBC, the Goop exec responded to the aftermath of the Weinstein scandal:

"I think it's incredible what's happening. This is long overdue. There's been this incredible confluence of events that's really led to women coming together and feeling safe in numbers to come forward and talk about their experiences across all different industries."

One of the main reasons Gwyneth made her voice heard is her 13-year-old daughter, Apple:

"It's my hope that this is the beginning of something important and different and that my daughter, when she goes into the workplace, won't experience what…millions of other women have had to endure. And so it feels important, and I'm happy that I have played a small part in it."

This is extremely important, and like Gwyneth, we hope this will cause an enormous cultural shift!

