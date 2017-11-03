Iggy Azalea Doesn't Want To Be Talked About!

These stories are becoming far too common...

On Friday, Julianna Margulies appeared on SiriusXM's Just Jenny to discuss her work promoting Erin's Law, which requires all public schools to implement a prevention-oriented child sexual abuse program.

During her interview, The Good Wife actress reveals she's had a number of inappropriate experiences in Hollywood, namely with Steven Seagal and Harvey Weinstein.

When the thespian was only 23-years-old, she says a casting director asked her to run lines with Seagal in his hotel room late at night.

The now-51-year-old remembers:

"But, I mean when I was 23 a casting director, a woman, said... 'Steven Seagal wants to go over the scene with you in his hotel room at 10 o'clock at night.' And I lived in Brooklyn, and I said, 'Oh, I don't do that. I don't travel. I don't have money for a cab.' And I didn't. And I said, 'And I don't take subways late at night.' And she says, ‘Don't worry we'll reimburse you. And I'm here, a woman."'

Unfortunately, the woman was not there, and she was alone with Steven... and apparently his gun! She recalls:

[Image via Dennis Van Tine/Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/WENN.]