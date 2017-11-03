Jimmy Fallon Cancels Friday Tonight Show Taping Due To Family Medical Issue

Home Videos Photos Shop
11/03/2017 4:24 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsJimmy FallonHealthFamilyLate Night TV

We just hope everything is okay…

According to Variety, NBC is canceling Jimmy Fallon's Friday Tonight Show taping due to "a private Fallon family matter."

An insider says the comedian will spend time with his mother, who is hospitalized and ill.

In lieu of a taping, the network will air a rerun from September.

As of now, there are no changes to next week's production schedule.

Family always comes first…

