Jimmy Fallon Cancels Friday Tonight Show Taping Due To Family Medical Issue

According to Variety, NBC is canceling Jimmy Fallon's Friday Tonight Show taping due to "a private Fallon family matter."

An insider says the comedian will spend time with his mother, who is hospitalized and ill.

In lieu of a taping, the network will air a rerun from September.

As of now, there are no changes to next week's production schedule.

