Tears, Meltdowns, & MIDDLE FINGERS! See The Monstrous Reactions From The Victims Of Jimmy Kimmel's Halloween Candy Prank!

Another Halloween, another Jimmy Kimmel Live candy prank!

For the seventh year straight, parents submitted recordings of their kids turning into MONSTERS thinking all their Trick or Treat earnings had disappeared because mommy and daddy got hungry.

While Kimmel is off this week, the beloved segment still aired on Thursday with guest host Jennifer Lawrence introducing the "Hey Jimmy Kimmel, I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy!" monster mash-up.

The reactions included sobbing, screaming, begging, and one very rude gesture from a smirking toddler. If you think that's bad, one outraged tot declared that eating his candy is "why I don't love you." Ouch…

Did any of the children forgive their sneaky parents? Watch the clip (below) to find out!

