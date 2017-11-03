Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Selena Gomez J.Law Justin Bieber PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Jimmy Kimmel, Halloween, Jennifer Lawrence, Prank, Funny, Late Night TV >> Tears, Meltdowns, & MIDDLE FINGERS! See The Monstrous Reactions From The Victims Of Jimmy Kimmel's Halloween Candy Prank!

Tears, Meltdowns, & MIDDLE FINGERS! See The Monstrous Reactions From The Victims Of Jimmy Kimmel's Halloween Candy Prank!

11/03/2017 9:45 AM ET | Filed under: TV NewsJimmy KimmelHalloweenJennifer LawrencePrankFunnyLate Night TV

no title

Another Halloween, another Jimmy Kimmel Live candy prank!

For the seventh year straight, parents submitted recordings of their kids turning into MONSTERS thinking all their Trick or Treat earnings had disappeared because mommy and daddy got hungry.

While Kimmel is off this week, the beloved segment still aired on Thursday with guest host Jennifer Lawrence introducing the "Hey Jimmy Kimmel, I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy!" monster mash-up.

Video: Jennifer Lawrence Interviewed Kim Kardashian On Kimmel!

The reactions included sobbing, screaming, begging, and one very rude gesture from a smirking toddler. If you think that's bad, one outraged tot declared that eating his candy is "why I don't love you." Ouch…

Did any of the children forgive their sneaky parents? Watch the clip (below) to find out!

[Image via YouTube.]

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Halloween 2017: All The AH-Mazing Celebrity Costumes!
Stranger Things Stars In Music Videos!
Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Halloween Costumes EVERYONE Should Avoid This Year!
Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
31 Horror Movies You Can Stream On Netflix This October!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Ted Star Jessica Barth Claims Film Producer David Guillod Drugged & Sexually Assaulted Her
Next story »
Celebrate A Bad Moms Christmas With Hollywood's Actual 'Bad' Moms!
See All Comments