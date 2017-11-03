Selena Gomez's Health Scare Reportedly Made Justin Bieber Realize He Wanted The Starlet Back!

Selena Gomez's health scare inspired Justin Bieber to win her back.

As you surely know, Justin and Selena have rekindled their on-off romance not long after the former Disney darling's split from The Weeknd. Thus, many have wondered how these two ended up back together. Well, reportedly, the Sorry singer started pursuing Selly G again amid the Fetish singer's drama involving her kidney.

In case you forgot, Gomez was forced to get a kidney transplant from her dear friend Francia Raisa after her Lupus disease took a toll on her body. Supposedly, this medical emergency made Bieber realize how important the 25-year-old was to him and started working his way back into Selena's life.

Although the Baby performer was going after his ex while she was still with her other Canadian hitmaker, Justin didn't cause Selena and The Weeknd to split up as their romance had been dying down for some time. Regardless, the starlet "had to be won over," especially since her loved ones aren't Justin's biggest fans.

Now, some gossip claims that Jelena have reunited only to collaborate professionally, but we really doubt this is the case. We mean, the twosome have been practically inseparable this last week!!

At the end of the day, we just hope Selena is doing what is best for her!!

