Kendall Jenner Rings In Her 22nd Birthday With Almost All The KarJenners — But Where Were Kylie Jenner & Khloé Kardashian??

Happy birthday, Kendall Jenner!

The Kardashian/Jenner clan knows how to party!

Making sure to celebrate Kendall Jenner's 22nd birthday with a bang, almost the entire family was spotted at her Petite Taqueria bash in West Hollywood on Thursday night!

Yes, even Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner were in attendance, despite their strained relationship.

Kim Kardashian West, wearing a plain crop top and fitted midi skirt, arrived with Kanye West, while big sis Kourtney Kardashian wore a white crop top and flared trousers with her BF Younes Bendjima.

Unfortunately for Kenny, two sisters were missing: Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian!

They're both said to be preggers at the moment, so maybe they didn't want to take their baby bumps public??

Regardless, the 22-year-old seemed to have fun without them, destroying the shit out of a piñata, as captured by BFF Hailey Baldwin (below):

Happy birthday, Kendall Jenner!

She looked white hot in her crop top and jeans!!

Ch-ch-check out Kourt's version (below):

Happy birthday, Kendall Jenner!

Anyway, do you think Kendall was salty two of her sisters didn't show for the big bash??

