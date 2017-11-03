House Of Cards Might Be Killing Off Kevin Spacey's Character!

It seems like no one knows what to do with House of Cards!

Amid Kevin Spacey's sexual assault and harassment scandal, producers on the Netflix show are trying to figure out where to take the show on its sixth and final season.

Following news of production suspension, Variety now reports one route being explored is killing off his character Frank Underwood to instead focus on his wife Claire (Robin Wright). That would also allow them to continue to employ the 300 cast and crew members, who would feel they were being penalized for Kevin's own wrongdoings.

Where do you want to see the show go??

