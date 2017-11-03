Home Videos Photos Shop
Netflix Officially Fires Kevin Spacey!

11/03/2017

Goodbye Frank Underwood…

On Friday, amid Kevin Spacey's sexual misconduct scandal, Netflix has officially fired the actor from House Of Cards, in addition to canceling his upcoming Gore Vidal biopic Gore.

A network spokesperson said:

"Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey… We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show. We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey."

As we reported on Thursday, the disgraced thespian is seeking "evaluation and treatment."

We can't say we're surprised…

