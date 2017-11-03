Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Selena Gomez J.Law Justin Bieber PerezTV
Home >> Icky Icky Poo, Legal Matters, Busted!, Kevin Spacey, Violence, Sex >> Scotland Yard Unleashes Investigation Into Sexual Assault Case Involving Kevin Spacey

Scotland Yard Unleashes Investigation Into Sexual Assault Case Involving Kevin Spacey

11/03/2017 12:05 PM ET | Filed under: Icky Icky PooLegal MattersBusted!Kevin SpaceyViolenceSex

Kevin Spacey

More people continue to speak out against Kevin Spacey.

Scotland Yard has now launched an investigation looking into a sexual assault case that allegedly happened nearly a decade ago. As you know, the same unit is looking into multiple allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

Related: Danny Masterson's Rape Case Has Been Stalled

According to an unnamed British actor, the House Of Cards star performed oral sex on him while he was passed out after smoking marijuana with Spacey at his home in South London. The victim was 23 at the time of the incident, and was supposedly meeting Spacey to discuss his career.

After he woke up to the act, he told the disgraced thespian to stop and then fled the property. He claims Spacey told him to keep quiet.

We'll keep you updated as the investigation continues.

[Image via Petra Schönberger/Future Image/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Dirty Messages Hidden In Disney Films!
17 Game Of Thrones Sex Scenes RANKED From Best To Worst!
Celebs Who Do ANAL!!!
Steamiest LGBT Movie Sex Scenes!
Moves That Are Sexy In Movies, But Not So Much IRL!
Former Child Stars & Their Scandals Since Stardom!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Emma Stone’s New BF Dave McCary ‘Never Wanted To Be Famous’ — Get All The Deets About Her ‘Low-Key’ Man!
Next story »
Bachelor Fan Favorites Sean Lowe & Catherine Giudici Announce They're Pregnant With Baby #2!!
See All Comments