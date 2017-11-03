Scotland Yard Unleashes Investigation Into Sexual Assault Case Involving Kevin Spacey

More people continue to speak out against Kevin Spacey.

Scotland Yard has now launched an investigation looking into a sexual assault case that allegedly happened nearly a decade ago. As you know, the same unit is looking into multiple allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

Related: Danny Masterson's Rape Case Has Been Stalled

According to an unnamed British actor, the House Of Cards star performed oral sex on him while he was passed out after smoking marijuana with Spacey at his home in South London. The victim was 23 at the time of the incident, and was supposedly meeting Spacey to discuss his career.

After he woke up to the act, he told the disgraced thespian to stop and then fled the property. He claims Spacey told him to keep quiet.

We'll keep you updated as the investigation continues.

[Image via Petra Schönberger/Future Image/WENN.]

Tags: busted!, icky icky poo, kevin spacey, legal matters, scotland yard, sex, violence