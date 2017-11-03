Ellen DeGeneres Grills Kris Jenner About Her Daughters' Pregnancies — WATCH!

Quit playing games with our hearts, Kris Jenner!

The KUWTK momager stopped by Friday's episode of Ellen, where Ellen DeGeneres grilled the almost-62-year-old about Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner's ~rumored~ pregnancies.

Kris stayed pretty quiet about Khloé and Kylie's little ones, but she did express excitement for Kim and Kanye West's expected addition. Classic.

And while she stayed pretty mum… she didn't turn away all the baby gifts from the TV personality!

Plus, she talks about splitting up that $150 million E! deal!

Watch (below)!!

[Image via EllenTube.]

Tags: baby blabber, baby bump watch, daytime tv, ellen degeneres, kanye west, khloe kardashian, kim kardashian, kris jenner, kuwtk, kylie jenner, reality tv