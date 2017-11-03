Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Selena Gomez J.Law Justin Bieber PerezTV
Home >> Baby Blabber, Kanye West, Ellen DeGeneres, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Baby Bump Watch, Reality TV, Kylie Jenner, KUWTK, Daytime TV >> Ellen DeGeneres Grills Kris Jenner About Her Daughters' Pregnancies — WATCH!

Ellen DeGeneres Grills Kris Jenner About Her Daughters' Pregnancies — WATCH!

11/03/2017 10:14 AM ET | Filed under: Baby BlabberKanye WestEllen DeGeneresKim KardashianKhloe KardashianKris JennerBaby Bump WatchReality TVKylie JennerKUWTKDaytime TV

Kris Jenner

Quit playing games with our hearts, Kris Jenner!

The KUWTK momager stopped by Friday's episode of Ellen, where Ellen DeGeneres grilled the almost-62-year-old about Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner's ~rumored~ pregnancies.

Kris stayed pretty quiet about Khloé and Kylie's little ones, but she did express excitement for Kim and Kanye West's expected addition. Classic.

Related: Jennifer Lawrence Interviewed Kim On Jimmy Kimmel Live!

And while she stayed pretty mum… she didn't turn away all the baby gifts from the TV personality!

Plus, she talks about splitting up that $150 million E! deal!

Watch (below)!!

[Image via EllenTube.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Hollywood's 'Bad' Moms: Celebs Share Their Parenting Struggles & More
Halloween 2017: All The AH-Mazing Celebrity Costumes!
Where The Most Loved Bachelor Contestants Are Now
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Celebs Who Should Start Their Own Workout Empires!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Perez Recommends: Jay-Z's 4:44 Tour Is Reportedly Not Selling Well - AllHipHop.com
Next story »
Ted Star Jessica Barth Claims Film Producer David Guillod Drugged & Sexually Assaulted Her
See All Comments